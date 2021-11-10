https://ria.ru/20210805/danielradcliffe-1744476158.html

Daniel Radcliffe reveals who he would like to be in the restart of “Harry Potter”

Daniel Radcliffe told who he would like to become in the restart of “Harry Potter” – Russia news today

Daniel Radcliffe reveals who he would like to be in the restart of “Harry Potter”

Daniel Radcliffe, who gained worldwide fame after his role as Harry Potter in a series of films, told who else of the characters he would like to play in the possible … RIA Novosti, 08/05/2021

2021-08-05T12: 38

2021-08-05T12: 38

2021-08-05T13: 14

culture

Daniel Radcliffe

culture News

movies and TV series

Harry Potter

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155852/79/1558527935_0-0:1500:845_1920x0_80_0_0_7b3c7efe8890fc07dc98e974ee7dd32e.jpg

MOSCOW, August 5 – RIA Novosti. Daniel Radcliffe, who gained worldwide fame for his role as Harry Potter in the film series, has revealed who else he would like to play in a possible relaunch of the franchise, ET reports citing the Happy sad confused podcast. The actor added that the scenes with Gary Oldman (Black) and David Thewlis (Lupine) are some of his “favorite memories” of the Harry Potter films. The recording of the podcast was also attended by Daniel Radcliffe’s colleagues from the TV series “Miracle Workers” Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Sonya. They also told who they would like to be reincarnated in “Harry Potter”. ScreenRant notes that in January 2021, rumors appeared on the Web that Warner Bros was allegedly developing a Harry Potter series for HBO Max, but this information was not confirmed. Films about the adventures of a wizard and his friends, based on a series of books by writer J.K. Rowling, were released from 2011 to 2011. In total, all eight paintings brought the creators $ 9.2 billion, making this franchise one of the highest grossing in the world.

https://ria.ru/20210604/cat-1735448848.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155852/79/1558527935_118-0:1450:999_1920x0_80_0_0_d0a9aa9fc6c12bb8c046d5adf571ac10.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

daniel radcliffe, culture news, movies and tv series, harry potter