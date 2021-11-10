https://ria.ru/20211110/minoborony-1758341881.html
Department of Defense responded to US military exercises in the Black Sea
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, speaking about the US military exercises in the Black Sea, said that there was a study of the alleged theater of military operations in the event of an escalation in the Donbass. RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, speaking about the US military exercises in the Black Sea, said that there is a study of the alleged theater of military operations in the event of an escalation in Donbass. The Ministry of Defense stressed that such actions are a destabilizing factor in the Black Sea region, “one of the goals of which is the military development of Ukraine “.
