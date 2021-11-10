https://ria.ru/20211110/minoborony-1758341881.html

Department of Defense responded to US military exercises in the Black Sea

Ministry of Defense responded to US military exercises in the Black Sea – Russia news today

Department of Defense responded to US military exercises in the Black Sea

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, speaking about the US military exercises in the Black Sea, said that there was a study of the alleged theater of military operations in the event of an escalation in the Donbass. RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021

2021-11-10T10: 04

2021-11-10T10: 04

2021-11-10T10: 07

USA

donbass

Black Sea

in the world

black sea region

the situation in the DPR and LPR

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/08/1758091117_0:309:3092:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_016116e0d2fd2f47031f26af2fbbbdcc.jpg

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, speaking about the US military exercises in the Black Sea, said that there is a study of the alleged theater of military operations in the event of an escalation in Donbass. The Ministry of Defense stressed that such actions are a destabilizing factor in the Black Sea region, “one of the goals of which is the military development of Ukraine “.

https://ria.ru/20211109/minoborony-1758216434.html

USA

donbass

Black Sea

black sea region

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/08/1758091117_212-0:2943:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_37b7a7b7e5a523d5f3c3ed1fde66e28c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

usa, donbass, black sea, in the world, black sea region, the situation in the dpr and lnr