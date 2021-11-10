Digest: who is to blame for the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border and the trial of Mikhail Saakashvili

3 hours ago

Photo author, POLISH TERRITORIAL DEFENCE FORCES / HANDOUT Photo caption, Several dozen migrants reportedly managed to break through the border that night.

Germany supports the introduction of new pan-European sanctions against Belarus, said the head of the German Foreign Ministry Heiko Maas, accusing the ruling country Alexander Lukashenko of shamelessly exploiting migrants sent by him to the Polish border.

“Anyone involved in the targeted smuggling of migrants will be subject to sanctions,” Maas said. According to him, this message is transmitted both to the countries of origin of migrants and transit countries, as well as to airlines, with the help of which illegal immigrants are delivered to Belarus.

“Lukashenka must realize that his calculation will not work,” the German minister added. “It will not work to blackmail the European Union.”

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border was the most serious attack on the borders and stability of the Polish state in the past 30 years, and blamed Russia for it.

Speaking at the Polish Sejm, Morawiecki said that, in his opinion, Alexander Lukashenko is simply the executor of the tasks set before him by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is pursuing an imperial policy.

At the moment, about 2,000 people from the Middle East and Central Asia have accumulated in the border zone. Most of them are young men, however, judging by the video footage, there are elderly people, women and children among them.

On Tuesday, some migrants tried to cut and chop the barbed wire that had been previously set up by Polish border guards. The military drove them away with tear gas.

As RIA Novosti reports with reference to Polish radio, last night two large groups of illegal immigrants managed to break into Polish territory. “Groups of at least several dozen people broke through the fence in the area of ​​Krynok and Belovezhka,” the agency quotes. Some of them, the Polish border guards managed to detain and expel from Poland, the search for the rest continues.

A day earlier, a convoy of about 4,000 migrants set out on foot from the depths of the Belarusian territory to the Polish-Belarusian border on its northern section, on the Grodno-Bialystok highway.

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, The rally in support of the former president of Georgia became the largest in the country over the past decade

Mikhail Saakashvili on trial

Trial of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili begins in Tbilisi. A hearing is scheduled for November 10 in the case of the dispersal of the opposition rally in November 2007 and the pogrom at the Imedi TV company. The day before, the Tbilisi City Court demanded the presence of the ex-president at the consideration of the case and the conduct of the process in the courtroom.

In 2018, a Georgian court charged Mikheil Saakashvili in absentia on two counts of abuse of power and sentenced him to six years in prison.

The former president returned to the country on October 1 and was immediately arrested. Saakashvili said he was being persecuted for political reasons and went on an indefinite hunger strike that has been going on for more than five weeks. According to his lawyers and supporters, the politician’s health condition has deteriorated significantly.

On Monday, Saakashvili was transferred to a prison hospital. A large-scale demonstration took place in Tbilisi demanding his release: more than 40 thousand people took part in the most massive demonstration in the last decade.

Photo author, Leonid Shcheglov / TASS Photo caption, The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that the responsibility for the crisis lies not with Lukashenka, but with Europe

Illegals on the Polish border: who is to blame and what to do?

The crisis situation on the Belarusian-Polish border continues to attract the attention of Western media. Newspapers worry about the fate of migrants, once again becoming a bargaining chip in geopolitical games, argue about how Europe should react to this situation, and also reflect on the degree of Moscow’s involvement in what is happening.

Many publications quote statements from Germany and Poland that the threads of this crisis lead to the Kremlin. However, according to the Times Moscow correspondent Mark Bennetts, there is no evidence that Putin is actively orchestrating these events.

In fact, he writes in “Lukashenka and Putin enjoy rioting in the West” (subscription required), the Kremlin is fully aware that the brutal Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who recently suppressed a massive popular protest, is more than capable of wreaking havoc without any help from Moscow.

While the 67-year-old former collective farm chairman relies on Russian loans to prop up his regime, he is not a Kremlin puppet and has vigorously resisted Moscow’s attempts to swallow Belarus. The Belarusian dictator, known for his unpredictability, has previously infuriated Moscow by refusing to recognize the Russian annexation of Crimea, and two years ago he rejected a request from Russia to place a military airbase in Belarus, the Times correspondent reminds. This year, the Belarusian special services kidnapped the journalist Putin’s favorite tabloid in Moscow and took him to Minsk after one of his notes angered Lukashenka.

Back in April, Lukashenko warned that Belarus would flood Europe with migrants in retaliation for the sanctions imposed by the European Union. Now he is fulfilling his threat.

On Tuesday, Lukashenko said that Belarus is trying to prevent Russia from being drawn into the situation on the border with the EU: “We know that if, God forbid, we make some mistake, if we stumble, it will immediately draw Russia into this vortex. . And this is the largest nuclear power. I am not mad. I understand very well what this can lead to. “

It’s easier and far less risky for Putin to sit back in his chair and exploit the confusion at the EU border, while at the same time harboring the hope that these events will sow discord among Western countries, Bennetts said.

According to the press secretary of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, the current crisis with migrants is Poland’s retribution for its participation in the American invasion of Iraq in 2003. “More than 2,000 Polish soldiers invaded this sovereign state to establish democracy. Why not accept at least as many“ grateful Iraqis ”today?” She wrote on her Telegram page.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Western countries must acknowledge their responsibility for the crisis on the border. “We must not forget where it all began, and whose fault is all this happening now,” Lavrov said. life, according to Western standards. “

Mr. Lukashenko’s actions are cynical and disgusting. However, they became possible thanks to the cynicism of others, the newspaper writes in its editorial column. Poland views the arrival of these desperate people, including children and the elderly, at its borders, not as a humanitarian crisis, but as an invasion, the newspaper complains.

Poland has declared a state of emergency at the border, deployed thousands of troops, and changed legislation to make it possible for mass expulsions without consideration of asylum applications. Poland plans to build a Trump-style wall, and also does not allow EU monitors, humanitarian activists and journalists into the border strip.

Photo author, Leonid Shcheglov / TASS Photo caption, The EU has shown its inability to develop a common strategy for refugees, writes Guardian

In a legal clinch with Brussels over the rule of law, Warsaw uses migrants to score points in its anti-EU and anti-migrant rhetoric and has gone to the hideous extreme of demonizing and denigrating them.

The European bloc as a whole also has its share of responsibility, the Guardian continues.

The EU has shown its inability to develop a common refugee strategy. While eastern countries like Poland are slamming their doors on them, more prosperous northern peoples put themselves on a higher moral level, but at the same time selectively admit them to themselves only in small quantities, and countries in the south, like Greece, where the main stream rushes , declare that without solid help they will not be able to cope with it, and resort to more and more repressive measures.

The newspaper worries that such methods and accompanying rhetoric only fuel anti-migrant sentiments. According to the Guardian, the intention of the EU authorities to put pressure on airlines bringing migrants to Belarus is justified in the short term, as it can help to cope with the current crisis. However, this will not solve the deeper problem – that war and insecurity are and will drive people away from their homes. And the current events are another confirmation of how important a more just and humane response to them is throughout the European continent.

The more conservative Times, arguing on the same issue in its editorial (subscription required), on the contrary, writes that the challenges posed to the EU by mass migration have not only a humanitarian, but also a political and moral dimension. Unlike the Guardian, she urges not to condemn Poland, which has found itself in a difficult situation, but, if possible, to help her.

All countries have obligations to refugees, but none of them can be expected to be able to receive an infinite number of people deliberately thrown across the border by a neighboring hostile power. President Lukashenko, who cares so little about the fate of these unfortunates, should not be allowed to leverage them to undermine Western resolve.

Regardless of Polish domestic politics and its divergences with the liberal ideals of Brussels, the European Union should support Warsaw in protecting the integrity of its borders and make it clear to the Belarusian regime that by its actions it is leading to ever new sanctions, the Times concludes.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Democrat Joe Biden promised massive construction and record domestic investment, as well as America’s big return to the international arena

Incredibly shrinking president

The rating of the American president has been falling for several months in a row: his first year since his election, Joe Biden met with the lowest approval rating of any American president in recent decades, not counting his predecessor.

Voters expect concrete actions from the leader of the country, but what prevents him from taking them and what this may lead his party to, read the material of Grigor Atanesyan.

