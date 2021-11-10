https://ria.ru/20211110/granitsa-1758475699.html

Diplomat accused EU of “double standards” due to border crisis

The European Union stubbornly promotes a perverse vision of the situation with migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border, said Dmitry Polyansky, the first deputy ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UN. RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021

UN, 10 Nov – RIA Novosti. The European Union persistently promotes a perverse vision of the situation with migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border, said Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN. “The EU is persistently promoting its perverse vision of the situation. report their forced deportation, as well as the persecution of unarmed people by Poland. Where are the “values ​​of the European Union?” with Poland. More than 2 thousand refugees, including a significant number of women and children, stopped in front of the Polish barriers on the border line, they set up a spontaneous camp. Polish security forces do not allow them to pass, migrants made attempts to overcome obstacles. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, accused Minsk of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. In connection with the situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, the army and the police were involved in protecting the border. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

