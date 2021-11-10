Director of “Pishcheblok” assessed Depp’s chances of working in Hollywood after the scandal with Heard

Due to numerous lawsuits, Johnny Depp became persona non grata in Hollywood. In the course of the proceedings on the case of domestic violence by the actor, the London Supreme Court sided with his ex-wife Amber Heard. And although Depp himself does not agree with this decision, continuing to defend his good name in new lawsuits, his reputation has been seriously damaged.

Neither previous merits, nor record fees, nor the support of colleagues and numerous fans, nor reviews in his defense from the ex-lovers of Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder save the actor.

Big studios like Warner Bros. and Disney canceled contracts with him, and now the biographical drama “Great”, in which the owner of the “Golden Globe” played the main role, was also under the threat of cancellation. According to the director of the film, Andrew Levitas, MGM (owned by Amazon) “is burying the film because of reputational risks” and is in no hurry to set a date for the American box office premiere.

There is every reason for these assumptions, because earlier the producers suspended Depp from filming in the sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean and forced him to leave the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

“Why is Hollywood boycotting me? For the fact that a person has been in an unpleasant situation for the past few years? – Depp himself was indignant in an interview with the Sunday Times. “I need to move on and bring the truth out for everyone to see.”

In a conversation with Gazeta.Ru, the Russian director Svyatoslav Podgaevsky (The Bride, Pishcheblok) suggested how the future fate of Depp might develop: “In this case, there is a good Russian proverb“ Spoons were found, but the sediment remained ”. Even if Depp is innocent, and there was a precedent, then people, of course, will look back. ” However, this does not mean that the situation will not improve over time: “There is a pool of forgotten artists like Michael Madsen who have dropped out of the A-list. But then they started filming again. “

According to the director, the decision of Hollywood studios directly depends on the mood in American society: “It is fashionable to raise such topics now: there is a trend to look for people who are to blame for something. Now there are many such cases. For example, James Gunn was removed from Guardians of the Galaxy because of some of his long-standing comments on Twitter.

Of course, I’d love to see a sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean with Depp. It’s a shame that talented people who would be useful for industry and world culture are boycotted. On the other hand, there are people for whom it is unacceptable for a person accused of some things to continue working. Even if you take Harvey Weinstein, whose guilt is proven, then he is the greatest producer, no matter how great his sins are. It is difficult to separate a person in life and his work. “

In addition, Podgaevsky suggested that sooner or later a similar trend will come to Russia, but in the current reality, a similar case would not have the same development: refused to work with him, except for some individual reasons. ” According to the director, the culture of cancellation is more of a phenomenon in American society: “In our current situation, hardly anyone would refuse to work with Depp, including me. We still rely on professional qualities ”.

The plot of the film “The Great” is dedicated to the environmental disaster in the Japanese city of Minamata, at the epicenter of which is the military photojournalist Eugene Smith performed by Depp.