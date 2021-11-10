Disney has begun work on a new solo album of Wolverine

Four mysterious comic-book films, whose names have not yet been announced, have been announced for 2024. Express assures that one of Disney’s projects is a new solo film about James Howlett, also known as Logan or Wolverine.

The picture will be dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the appearance of the mutant superhero in Marvel comics, and therefore the scope will be appropriate. Most likely, writes Express, Logan will have to fight the Hulk, but not with the Clever from Avengers: Endgame, but with the Immortal – which has not yet been in the MCU. He “lives” in Bruce Banner and is the most powerful Hulk of them all.

The main villain must be General Thunderbolt Ross, who will turn into the Red Hulk. In addition, we should expect the appearance of Abomination – this villain “lit up” in the latest Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Hugh Jackman has already become the hero of nine films with the participation of Wolverine: the X-Men trilogy, three more prequels, and three solo films about Wolverine. The last of them, “Logan”, ended with the death of the mutant.

The Australian actor himself said that he would not mind returning to this role – especially since by 2024 the Marvel multiverse will spin to its fullest, which means that the “revival” of dead characters is quite possible.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Alexey Pletkin