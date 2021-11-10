Dolph Lundgren posted a still from the set of “Aquaman 2”

https://ria.ru/20211016/lundgren-1754749452.html

American actor Dolph Lundgren posted on Instargam a snapshot from the filming of the sequel "Aquaman". Thus, he confirmed his participation in the sequel of this superhero

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. American actor Dolph Lundgren posted on Instargam a snapshot from the filming of the sequel “Aquaman”. Thus, he confirmed his participation in the sequel to this superhero film. “Hanging out in my trailer on the set of Aquaman 2. Great script, great director, amazing cast and fantastic crew. Really enjoying it!” – wrote Lundgren. In the first part, released in 2018, the action star appeared in the form of the sea king Nereus. Then Lungdgren was not easy to recognize with red hair and a beard. Whether he will change his image in the sequel is still unknown. Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and others will appear alongside Dolph Lundgren in the tape based on DC comics. The film will be titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdoms” and is directed by “Horror King” James Wan, who previously created “Saw” and the “Conjuring” franchise.

