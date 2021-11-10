Doomsday for Google. American giant lost landmark case in Europe, but fought off litigation in Britain

10 November 2021, 11:06 GMT Updated 33 minutes ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, This time, Google suffered from Google Shopping.

The American giant Google lost in a European court a landmark case against the European Union, and now he is facing not only a gigantic fine, but also a tsunami of new claims.

The European Court of General Jurisdiction, the second in the hierarchy of EU courts, rejected Google’s arguments and upheld the € 2.4 billion fine that the European Commission’s antitrust authority – effectively the EU government – ordered it in 2017 for suppressing competition. The EU didn’t like Google promoting its own shopping aggregator in search results.

The solution promises serious problems not only for Goolge, but also for other American tech giants – from Apple to Meta, formerly known as Facebook. It will cheer up Margrethe Vestager, who has led the EU’s antitrust vendetta as EU competition commissioner for many years, but this is the first time she has achieved such a meaningful victory in court.

Last year it lost a € 13 billion tax case against Apple, but this time it was not about how American companies minimize taxes, but how they handle user data and competitors. This is the backbone of the Internet giants’ business, and therefore today’s decision promises them a serious headache in Europe, in the most attractive market for them, where almost half a billion potential customers live with incomes well above the average on the planet.

Against Google alone, Vestager has two more lawsuits over billions of dollars in fines, including a record 4.2 billion euros for suppressing competition using the mobile operating system Android.

Big defeat …

But money is not the main thing.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Margrethe Vestager – European competition commissioner – has a lot of questions for Google

For Google, these record fines are only hundredths of a year’s revenue. And business drags on for a very long time. So, the decision made today, in 2021, concerned a fine from 2017, issued following the results of an audit begun in 2010. And it is not final – Google will challenge it in the highest European court.

More importantly, the court found that the EU authorities were right, and Google’s business model is contrary to European antitrust laws. The Americans tried to convince the court of the opposite: that the EU simply misunderstands the realities of the new Internet economy, distorts the facts and misinterprets its own laws.

But the court sided with the EU. And despite the future appeal of Google, he ordered already now to correct the algorithms for which he was fined.

Google said in response that everything has been fixed a long time ago. However, defeat threatens him with new checks – not only in how he gives out his shopping service in search results, but also other preferences to his own aggregators to the detriment of competitors – from hotel and flight booking services to job advertisements.

In addition, Europe is tightening up not only oversight, but also rules. Next year, the EU is going to pass a whole package of laws to regulate Internet business. Their goal is to put barriers on the way of American high-tech giants to the personal data of Europeans and to dominate the market by ousting competitors from their platforms: from search, operating systems, cards, instant messengers, app stores.

… and a small victory

A small consolation for Google came on the same day, another verdict – in the UK, which left the European Union this year.

There, consumer advocates tried to get the Supreme Court for permission to file a lawsuit against Google on behalf of 5 million iPhone users and demand almost 3 billion pounds in compensation for the fact that Google in 2011-2012 collected and used their data without demand.