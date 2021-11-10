Doomsday for Google. American giant lost landmark case in Europe, but fought off litigation in Britain

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
260

Google logo tote bag

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

This time, Google suffered from Google Shopping.

The American giant Google lost in a European court a landmark case against the European Union, and now he is facing not only a gigantic fine, but also a tsunami of new claims.

The European Court of General Jurisdiction, the second in the hierarchy of EU courts, rejected Google’s arguments and upheld the € 2.4 billion fine that the European Commission’s antitrust authority – effectively the EU government – ordered it in 2017 for suppressing competition. The EU didn’t like Google promoting its own shopping aggregator in search results.

The solution promises serious problems not only for Goolge, but also for other American tech giants – from Apple to Meta, formerly known as Facebook. It will cheer up Margrethe Vestager, who has led the EU’s antitrust vendetta as EU competition commissioner for many years, but this is the first time she has achieved such a meaningful victory in court.

Last year it lost a € 13 billion tax case against Apple, but this time it was not about how American companies minimize taxes, but how they handle user data and competitors. This is the backbone of the Internet giants’ business, and therefore today’s decision promises them a serious headache in Europe, in the most attractive market for them, where almost half a billion potential customers live with incomes well above the average on the planet.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here