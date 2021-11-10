Dwayne Johnson congratulated a fan on her 102nd birthday

therock / Instagram American wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson touchingly congratulated his admirer Marie Grover on her 102nd birthday, writes Medialeaks.ru. Because of her advanced age, the woman at first did not recognize the actor, but later burst into tears and moved the “Rock” himself.

The franchise star met Grover two years ago, on her birthday. This year Johnson did not change the tradition and congratulated the fan on her 102nd birthday. Duane explained that the holiday video became important not only for the woman, but for himself as well. “This is one of the most special videos that I will make in a whole year and, perhaps, in my entire life. This special lady is 102 years old today, ”the actor admitted.

At first, judging by the video, Marie did not recognize “The Rock”, but after prompting from her relatives, she was sincerely delighted. Dwayne sang Happy Birthday to You to the fan, after which the woman was embarrassed and even burst into tears.

Johnson, too, did not hold back his emotions: he remembered his grandmother, who died in 2008, and admitted that Grover had replaced his relative. “I don’t have a grandmother, but I have you, you are my grandmother!” – said the wrestler.