Dwayne Johnson’s photo with Jeff Bezos pisses off Rock fans

Fans of ex-wrestler Dwayne Johnson saw a photo of him with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and now the actor will only be able to escape the hate in space. Fans are ready to forgive the idol a lot, but not friendship with a businessman – and they have arguments in favor of their dissatisfaction.

American actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, posted on his Instagram a photo on June 27 in which he hugs Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos in a friendly way. In the caption, the Fast and the Furious movie star said that his production company Seven Bucks Production is working with the entrepreneur on a joint project.

therock One of us graduated from Princeton, and another once asked his criminal law professor if he could “suggest a few answers” to guarantee an A in the midterm exam.

An exciting week is approaching when @amazonstudios and @sevenbucksprod make a joint announcement that will delight families around the world.

We have common hobbies and we always try to work with our own hands.

I’m looking forward to it, brother.

Let’s drink tequila together soon!

And when I put my Amazon shirt on to a meeting, we kind of become twins.

Dwayne Johnson did not elaborate on the exact project in question, but Insider noted that Amazon sponsored several films and TV series, such as Late Night and The Amazing Mrs. Maisel, and Rock’s production company helped promote the movie Jumanji: Welcome welcome to the jungle ”and“ Hobbs and Shaw ”. It is possible that the joint venture of businessmen is related to cinema.

However, many netizens were not happy about the upcoming surprise from the ex-wrestler and entrepreneur. The fact is that Bezos has an ambiguous reputation on the Web (unlike the popular favorite of the Rock). Many commentators dislike the businessman because of media reports about the unenviable situation of Amazon employees – it is alleged that employees are underpaid, they are allegedly fired for criticizing the company, and their working conditions are unsafe. The company is also accused of tax evasion.

dlynnshea I can’t like it. Bezos needs to pay his workers a living wage and big benefits. He’s a fucking billionaire. But he is not going to go broke, caring for those who develop his business.

The hate of fans fell upon the actor himself.

jordylavine I trusted Skala before he posted this photo.

A joint photo of Dwayne Johnson and Jeff Bezos ignited a fire not only on Instagram, but also on Twitter. Social network users wrote that the star should not have worked with an entrepreneur who allegedly does not value his employees.

People want Scala to become president, but he is friends with Jeff Bezos. Think again guys.

I’m not a fan of Dwayne Rock Johnson anymore. He just posted a photo with Jeff Bezos and called him brother.

I used to be a fan of The Rock. But as soon as I saw that he was working with one of the most evil people in America (Jeff Bezos, who makes his workers [испражняться] bags for slave wages), my opinion of Dwayne Johnson has deteriorated.

