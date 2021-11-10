https://ria.ru/20210520/stone-1733045432.html

Emma Stone talks about her crush on Leonardo DiCaprio

Emma Stone spoke about her love for Leonardo DiCaprio – Russia news today

Emma Stone talks about her crush on Leonardo DiCaprio

Emma Stone spoke about falling in love with Leonardo DiCaprio, ET Canada reports. RIA Novosti, 20.05.2021

2021-05-20T00: 29

2021-05-20T00: 29

2021-05-20T00: 29

culture

emily stone

leonardo dicaprio

culture News

movies and TV series

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/13/1732934941_661:202:2118:1021_1920x0_80_0_0_c5381b3d0608d44962eed5b799962320.jpg

MOSCOW, May 20 – RIA Novosti. Emma Stone spoke about falling in love with Leonardo DiCaprio, ET Canada reports. On The Jess Cagle Show, the actress was asked to share her memories of the 2017 Oscars when she won the Best Actress award for her role as Mia Dolan in La La Land. The coveted statuette was presented to her by DiCaprio. “Leonardo DiCaprio. That’s all that was on my mind then, because it was him. I remembered seeing Titanic in theaters seven and a half times. He was the love of my life. As a child, I have in my bedroom. there was a photo with his autograph. I went to Leo and thought it was the most surreal moment in my life, “says Stone. She admires a colleague and thinks that as an actor, DiCaprio is fantastic. Emma Stone became famous for her role as Olive Pendergast in the comedy “Excellent student of easy virtue.” She can also be seen in “Birdman” by Alejandro G. Iñarritu, where she played the role of the protagonist’s daughter, Sam. In Yorgos Lanthimos’s Favorite, her character Abigail Hill is ready to substitute a relative and climb into bed with the queen to forget about her poor life. On June 3, 2021, the movie Cruella with Stone in the title role will be released in Russia.

https://ria.ru/20210408/cruella-1727326421.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/13/1732934941_186: 0:2803:1963_1920x0_80_0_0_9cd9993e3bdc1fcacc9e1bc11b1eb610.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

emily stone, leonardo dicaprio, culture news, movies and TV series