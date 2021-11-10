Emma Watson went to Adele’s concert in London

The long-awaited concert of the singer Adele “Audience with Adele” took place at the Palladium Theater in London.

The concert marked the star’s first performance in the UK in four years and was recorded for television.

It is not known exactly who attended the concert, but at the entrance the paparazzi captured singer Dau Lipuas well as the star of the Harry Potter films Emma Watsonwho came to the show with a friend. Emma wore a navy blue coat with a pleated back, which she paired with tights and high heels.

Emma Watson / Getty Images

The actress painted her lips with red lipstick, and a small bag on a chain hung over her shoulder.

Emma Watson / Getty Images

We will remind, recently Adele released the first single in six years Easy on me, which topped the UK charts for two weeks, and presented a video for it. Also in anticipation of the release of “30”, which by the way became the most pre-ordered album in history, the singer will break the silence and appear in a new special issue Adele One Night Only, in prime time on the US channel CBS. The singer will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.

