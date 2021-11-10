Engineer revealing Hyundai secret received $ 24 million from USA :: Autonews

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awarded a large reward to a whistleblower who reported defects in Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The automakers themselves initially concealed this information. As a result, the regulator fined them for an untimely recall campaign and withholding data. Some of these funds were transferred to the informant. As reported on the official website of the regulator, the award was $ 24 million.

According to NHTSA, a whistleblower told the regulator that Hyundai and Kia had violated the safety law. Based on these data, the department found out that automakers withheld important information about a serious defect in Theta II engines and untimely recalled 1.6 million cars with such an engine.

“Informants play a critical role in NHTSA’s investigations of security issues that are often hidden from the regulator. Of course, we strive to reward these people, ”the department noted.

The NHTSA did not disclose the name of their informant. However, according to FOX Business, it was a former Hyundai engineer named Kim Kwang Ho.

“I am delighted to have received fair compensation for the risks I took to protect the owners of these faulty vehicles. I am grateful that the US legal system has a program that makes this possible, ”the engineer said in an interview with Reuters.

Autonews.ru can now be read in Telegram.