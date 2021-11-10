https://ria.ru/20211110/estoniya-1758408190.html

Estonian President accused Russia of undermining European security

Estonian President accused Russia of undermining European security – RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

Estonian President accused Russia of undermining European security

Russia is challenging European stability and security, said Estonian President Alar Karis, speaking on Wednesday at the annual Baltic conference on … RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

HELSINKI, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Russia is challenging European stability and security, Estonian President Alar Karis said Wednesday at the annual Baltic Security Conference in Tallinn. Karis said autocratic regimes undermine an international order based on rules and norms. He also noted that the use of any means, including military pressure, hybrid warfare, cyber weapons and information operations, is becoming more widespread to achieve political goals. and security is becoming less and less hidden, “Karisa is quoted by the presidential office. In his speech, the head of state focused on the future of the Alliance, noting that NATO is the cornerstone of security in Estonia and Europe. “I believe in NATO’s continued commitment and the strong role of the United States in ensuring European security,” Karim said. The President believes that if necessary, NATO should strengthen its positions in the Baltic countries and Poland. “Peace and stability in Europe should not be taken for granted. It also reminds us that there are dictators in Europe who are indifferent to human life and suffering. President Lukashenko is attacking the integrity and security of the borders of three European countries and three NATO allies. We are must support Poland, Lithuania and Latvia and show that we are determined and united, “he said. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, accused Minsk of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. In connection with the situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, the army and the police were involved in protecting the border. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.”

