The European Commission (EC) wants to get even more help from Russia in the fight against the energy crisis, in addition to the started increase in gas supplies.

The European Union is ready to resort to “the most powerful political weapon” – the EC is planning an antitrust investigation, as a result of which the Russian company may be fined 10% of its annual turnover (about 7 trillion rubles) or obtain large discounts on Russian gas for the EU. These plans are supported by the US presidential administration, according to the American publication Politico.

The skyrocketing gas prices forced the European Union to reconsider its energy strategy – after all, gas and traditional fuel are in the first place, and green energy depends on the weather and climate.

As a result, Gazprom remains the main guarantor of Europe’s energy security, which Brussels doesn’t like – building a mutually beneficial partnership with Russia is not part of the EU’s plans.

The EC Antimonopoly Office has begun to collect materials on the possible impact of the Russian company on the rise in gas prices in the EU, said European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson.

Gazprom supplies the EU with 40% of all the gas needed by the EU. In 2012-2018, the European Commission already conducted an antimonopoly investigation against Gazprom at the request of Poland and Lithuania. Then Gazprom had to fulfill the EU conditions – to abandon contracts prohibiting the resale of Russian gas. And the adopted new energy laws complicate the certification of Nord Stream 2.