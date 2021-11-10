Europe fears a hospital crisis due to the number of patients with COVID-19

In France, they require compulsory revaccination for persons over 50 years of age. The measures are being tightened in the UK as well. There, starting next year, regardless of the number of infected, vaccination will become mandatory for all health workers. The Netherlands and the Balkan countries are preparing for a crisis. Doctors fear that hospitals will be overcrowded by winter.

A wave of protests swept the capital of New Zealand. Thousands of people have blocked the city center, shouting slogans against coronavirus restrictions. A number of tough measures have been introduced in the country, and now the government requires mandatory vaccinations from everyone who works with the population. First of all, this applies to teachers and health workers. The protesters, mostly without medical masks, marched through the city streets to the parliament building, near the walls of which the indigenous people performed their battle dance.

In the UK, where new mutations are rapidly spreading, they decided to make the coronavirus vaccine mandatory for all employees of the national health service for prevention from April next year.

“We must avoid more harm, we must protect patients, protect our colleagues and the health care system itself. Therefore, vaccination is necessary,” said UK Health Minister Sajid Javid.

Europe is now covered by the fifth wave. In France, the number of hospitalizations is growing rapidly. The President of the Republic fears that at such a rate there may not be enough places in hospitals for everyone. Emmanuel Macron announced that in December, all residents of the country over 50 to 64 years old must undergo revaccination. Unvaccinated citizens will continue to be denied access to restaurants, cinemas, museums and other public places.

“We need to be extra vigilant. The mitigation we planned earlier will have to be lifted. The current restrictions will remain in place. I know that wearing masks in schools is difficult, but it is a forced measure. winter viruses, we must strengthen measures. A sanitary pass for organizations, train stations, airports is still a necessity, “said Macron.

Dutch doctors are also sounding the alarm. Doctors urge the authorities to introduce new, stricter restrictions, since now the number of diseases has reached a record level – more than 10 thousand infected per day. The worst situation is in the south, where in one of the provinces there are no more places in intensive care.

In Austria, for the first time in Europe, they began to vaccinate directly on board. A queue of those waiting for their flight at the airport has already lined up at this vaccination center.

“We noticed that more and more people come to get vaccinated. This is an additional incentive for them – to get vaccinated here and now and not waste extra time. Cross in Austria by Robert Tanner.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, which recently recorded a record death rate, is now preparing for a new wave. Doctors are already warning: there may not be enough places for everyone, so they urge residents, especially those from risk groups, to try to observe all precautions.