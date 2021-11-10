Falkov assessed the level of vaccination among students and staff of universities

https://ria.ru/20211110/vaktsinatsiya-1758416228.html

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The level of vaccination against coronavirus among university employees is 75%, and among students – 32%, said the Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia Valery Falkov at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the government. %, this figure is constantly growing among students and is 32%, “Falkov said. According to the minister, 900 vaccination points have now been organized at educational and scientific institutions for employees, teachers and students. In particular, if you look in general, 80% of universities have organized the necessary vaccination work at home or somewhere nearby, Falkov said.

