Fans did not recognize the plump Tom Cruise

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise surprised fans with a changed appearance when, together with his son Conor, he attended a baseball game at the Oracle Park stadium in
2021-10-12
2021-10-12T12: 10
2021-10-12T12: 10
MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. Hollywood actor Tom Cruise surprised fans with his changed appearance when he and his son Conor attended a baseball game at Oracle Park Stadium in San Francisco, Entertainment Weekly reported. According to fans and a number of media outlets, the star of the Mission: Impossible franchise has grown fat or has taken beauty injections. “I don’t believe it’s Tom Cruise. He has such a full face,” “God! Be careful with fillers,” users wrote on Twitter. A father and son watched as the Giants Athletic team battled the Dodgers baseball players in the second game of the National League’s divisional series. The publication notes that the actor closely followed the match, and when his face was shown on a large video display in the middle of the game, he smiled and waved to the crowd. Sports journalist Amy Gutierrez, who was in the arena that evening, asked Tom Cruise for whom he’s sick. But he declined to name the team and only said, “I’m a baseball fan.” Next year there will be two big premieres featuring Cruise. At the end of May, the action-adventure film about pilots “Top Gun: Maverick” is to be released, and at the end of September the audience will see the film “Mission Impossible 7”.
According to fans and a number of media outlets, the star of the Mission: Impossible franchise has grown fat or has taken beauty injections. “I don’t believe it’s Tom Cruise. He has such a full face,” “God! Be careful with fillers,” users wrote on Twitter.
A father and son watched as the Giants Athletic team battled the Dodgers baseball players in the second game of the National League’s divisional series.
The publication notes that the actor closely followed the match, and when his face was shown on a large video display in the middle of the game, he smiled and waved to the crowd.
Sports journalist Amy Gutierrez, who was in the arena that evening, asked Tom Cruise who he was rooting for. But he declined to name the team and only said, “I’m a baseball fan.”
Next year there will be two big premieres featuring Cruise. At the end of May, the action-adventure film about pilots “Top Gun: Maverick” is to be released, and at the end of September the audience will see the film “Mission Impossible 7”.
