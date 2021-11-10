fans found out the gender of Kylie Jenner’s baby

Kylie Jenner’s fans are discussing the Instagram post of the star, under which she left a special signature. In their opinion, this is how the expectant mother hints to the fans about the gender of the child.

After the signature that Jenner left under the photo of Stormy, users are sure that Kylie will give her daughter a younger brother. And all because of the blue heart that the star put in the description. In a post, the star shared a series of photos of 3-year-old Stormi taking the most adorable poses ever.

To be honest, we have not yet realized whether this signature had any hint of the sex of the second child, but the fans clearly decided that this was Kylie’s sincere confession. “This is a boy,” “Stormy will have a younger brother,” “I knew that you would have a son,” wrote subscribers under the photo on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott with daughter Stormy (Photo: Craig Barritt / Getty Images for The New School)

Recall that this month, Western media began to write that 24-year-old Kylie Jenner and 30-year-old Travis Scott will become parents for the second time. So far, the couple have not made any statements, but sources close to them are already in full swing sharing with the press the details of what is happening.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Photo: @kyliejenner)