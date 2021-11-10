https://sputnik.by/20210818/forsazh-10-stala-izvestna-data-premery-1055756998.html

“Fast and Furious 10”: the date of the premiere has become known

“Fast and Furious 10”: the date of the premiere has become known

In addition to Vin Diesel, viewers will see Michelle Rodriguez on the screens, and also, probably, Jason Statham.

MINSK, 18 Aug – Sputnik. The sequel to the iconic Fast and Furious 10 franchise will be released on April 7, 2023, filming will begin early next year. At the same time, it is precisely known that from the participation of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The reason is called the disagreement with Diesel. “I wish them good luck in the two final parts, the rest of the Fast and the Furious films – without me,” – said the actor. In all likelihood, the creators of the franchise will combine the tenth part with the eleventh and put an end to the story of protagonist Dominic Toretto, who played by Vin Diesel. But Universal does not hide its plans to continue releasing spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw. The company also plans to have animated series for Netflix. “Fast and Furious” has been on the big screens for 20 years, for all the time Universal earned $ 5.7 billion, making it the most profitable studio in history. In second place is the series of films “Jurassic Park” ($ 5 billion). Read also:

2021

