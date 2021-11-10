Feud with Drake and divorce from Kim: the main from the new interview with Kanye West

On November 5, an interview with Kanye West was released on the YouTube channel “Drink Champs”. The video, which lasts two and a half hours, has collected 4 million views per day. This is the first big interview with the rapper after the release of his album “Donda”, which was discussed in social networks and the media throughout August – largely due to several live presentations and performances by West on the eve of the protracted release of the disc.

Billboard Daily collected the main points from the conversation with West – about the divorce from Kim, the battle with Drake, the selfish Jay Z and society. Kanye is confident he will win Verzuz with Drake West is “absolutely” ready to participate in the Verzuz battle on one condition: at least four people must oppose him at the same time. The artist is sure that in a hypothetical duel with Drake he will win, and if such an offer comes to him, he will answer the challenge. West does not mind participating in Verzuz, where more and more artists come out against him for a month, and at the end he battles against himself in the “album against album” format. In conclusion, the rapper added that he had already beaten Drake: “He leaked one of my unreleased tracks, and it was the best thing that Drake has released in a year.” Worst thing Kanye has ever done is signed with Big Sean “When I die, my tombstone will say, ‘I deserve to die because I signed with Big Sean,” West said. Detroit rapper Big Sean wrote on Twitter that West’s phrase made him laugh, but what he said was not true, “he doesn’t even know what he’s talking about.” Now the rapper himself asks for an interview in order, apparently, to clarify the situation.

After the release of “Sicko Mode” Kanye created a group chat There he added track writer Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, Jay Z, Kid Cudi and Pusha-T, as well as Drake, who recorded a diss on him in a guest verse. “I am richer than all of you put together,” the billionaire sent them. Drake’s feudal tactics “Drake doesn’t write disses that will shoot you in the head,” West said, comparing the Canadian rapper’s feuds with military strategy. “He will live five blocks from your street, he will write a direct message to every girl in your family, every girl close to your family,” the artist shared. Why did Kanye cut Soulja Boy from “Donda” “Did you hear his verse?” West answered the question, hinting at the poor quality of Soulja Boy’s lines. However, the rapper added that the future belongs to him, ≠ he is one of the five most influential [хип-хоп-артистов] – and you can’t argue with that. ” Selfish Jay Z West was willing to donate a few tracks from future releases for a collaborative album with Jay Z, but Jay Z turned out to be less generous in music. “I took ‘New Day’ from my next album, I took the track ‘Otis’ from there. We [с Jay Z] seriously argued – he had the track “Holy Grail” with Justin Timberlake’s vocals, and I offered to put it on our joint album. He refused. Everyone knows that Jay Z is very selfish, ”he shared. The rapper notes that because of this, their friendship did not end: “We fought many times, he is my brother.” Kanye hasn’t seen Kim’s divorce papers “[В американском телешоу] SNL made my wife say that she divorced me because they just wanted to air it. I didn’t even see the divorce documents, we hadn’t divorced by that time, ”West told about the situation. For him, according to the rapper, it was not a joke. “My children want their parents to be together, I want that too. The press wants something completely different. They want a new wedding, a new episode of the TV show, ”he said.

Kanye continues to oppose abortion “The orphanage that I am creating is called“ Donda ”in honor of my mother, because she saved my life. My mom decided to leave Kanye, ”West said, continuing to speak out against abortion. He raised this topic last year when he ran for the US president. The rapper compared the abortion procedure to black genocide. For this he has already been criticized by advocates of reproductive health. Kanye wants Black History Month to be replaced “Let It Go To Black Twitter Community – Yeh Demands Cancellation Of Black History Month [«Месяц истории темнокожих»]… Why? Yes, because I want Black Future Month [«Месяц будущего темнокожих»], Black Possibility Month [«Месяц возможностей темнокожих!]… I’m tired of seeing us being hosed. I’m tired of talking about slavery, tired of hearing about how lucky we were to vote for a woman whom we did not see after the elections (talking about US Vice President Kamala Harris – Approx. ed.) ”, – West shared his views. Kanye called himself number one. And that’s why “I find myself in a difficult situation – ASAP Rocky dresses better than me, Tyler [Tyler, The Creator] makes clips better, Drake has more records [дизайнер одежды] Virgil Abloh has a higher position in the fashion world, Kendrick [Ламара] better rhyme. When Donda came out, everyone saw who the real leader was. I influence people twenty years older than me and twenty years younger than me. That’s all, ”concluded West.