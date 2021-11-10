first Dogecoin satellite will go to the Moon in Q1 2022

To launch the device into outer space, the developers plan to use the Falcon 9 launch vehicle.

The start of the first paid-for Dogecoin cryptocurrency space mission DOGE-1 is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. Writes about this Cointelegraph.

Recall that the program was initiated by the Canadian company Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC). Representatives of the organization agreed to pay in Dogecoin for the launch of the satellite to the Moon. SpaceX, a space technology company founded by Elon Musk, is responsible for the technical component of the mission. According to Cointelegraph, teams from the smart ecosystem Unizen and the decentralized financial incubator ZenX have also joined the work on DOGE-1.

Within the framework of the project, the representatives of the initiative plan to launch a forty-kilogram satellite – Kubsat – into outer space. The GEC team wants to use a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster to launch the vehicle.

The developers plan to put cubsat into lunar orbit to obtain data on lunar space. The device is equipped with special sensors and cameras. The resulting information will be sent to the GEC for analysis.

Representatives of the initiative drew attention to the fact that DOGE-1 may become the first cubesat to reach the lunar surface.

Recall that many consider Dogecoin to be Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency. The developer’s statements have repeatedly brought the course of a digital asset to growth.