first images published :: Autonews

The UAZ company first announced the development of a new SUV back in 2019. The car, which was supposed to replace the Patriot, was immediately nicknamed the Russian Prado for possible competition with the famous Toyota SUV. However, the timing of the premiere of the novelty was constantly postponed, as a result, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the work was completely frozen. However, there is no talk of abandoning the project yet. As representatives of UAZ explained, the company is now developing a new investment schedule and implementation plan.

In turn, the artist Nikita Chuiko, on the basis of early sketches, created a series of renders, suggesting how a serial “Russian Prado” might look like. The images were published on the Quto.ru website. Judging by them, the appearance of the car is seriously different from the current “Patriot”. The SUV received LED optics, an embossed hood, a radiator grille of a different shape, new bumpers, large rims, a different spare wheel cover and roof rails.

Initially, it was assumed that the frame will be used in the design of the novelty. The SUV was going to be equipped with a new Russian-made gasoline engine from the Zavolzhsky Motor Plant (ZMZ). We are talking about a turbocharged aggregate with two levels of boost: 150 and 180 hp, which should be combined with a new six-speed manual transmission.

Plus, there was information that the 2.2-liter Ford Transit diesel engine, which is produced at the Sollers facilities, could be adapted for the SUV. Of course, the car will be equipped with an all-wheel drive system. The equipment level of the novelty must correspond to the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

