First person arrested in the case of Navalny’s “extremist community”

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
25

Archive photo

Photo author, Teamchanysheva / Facebook

A court in Ufa arrested for two months the former head of the local headquarters of Alexei Navalny * Lilia Chanysheva. She became the first comrade-in-arms of Navalny, who was prosecuted for the creation of an extremist community after all the structures of the opposition were declared as such.

The court requested the investigation to send Chanyshev into custody. The investigator explained this by the fact that Chanysheva could hide or interfere with the proceedings. In particular, he read out report police, which claims that Chanysheva “plans to secretly leave the territory of Russia through neighboring countries that have visa-free border control with Russia, and continue the activities of the Anti-Corruption Fund and Navalny Headquarters, recognized as extremist organizations in Russia.”

Chanysheva said at the meeting that she, “apparently, has an early pregnancy”, reported on Twitter her lawyer Vladimir Voronin.

The activist’s husband was not allowed to the meeting, although he had a power of attorney – the court refused to admit him as a defender of Chanysheva along with a lawyer.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here