First person arrested in the case of Navalny’s “extremist community”

A court in Ufa arrested for two months the former head of the local headquarters of Alexei Navalny * Lilia Chanysheva. She became the first comrade-in-arms of Navalny, who was prosecuted for the creation of an extremist community after all the structures of the opposition were declared as such.

The court requested the investigation to send Chanyshev into custody. The investigator explained this by the fact that Chanysheva could hide or interfere with the proceedings. In particular, he read out report police, which claims that Chanysheva “plans to secretly leave the territory of Russia through neighboring countries that have visa-free border control with Russia, and continue the activities of the Anti-Corruption Fund and Navalny Headquarters, recognized as extremist organizations in Russia.”

Chanysheva said at the meeting that she, “apparently, has an early pregnancy”, reported on Twitter her lawyer Vladimir Voronin.

The activist’s husband was not allowed to the meeting, although he had a power of attorney – the court refused to admit him as a defender of Chanysheva along with a lawyer.

The day before in the Kemerovo region and in Bashkiria, searches were carried out at the supporters of the opposition. Only the former coordinator of Navalny’s headquarters in Ufa, Lilia Chanysheva, was detained. She was charged under Part 1 of Article 282.1 (creation of an extremist community).

Navalny’s headquarters ceased to exist after in the summer they were recognized by the court as extremist organizations and banned. Participation in such organizations is subject to criminal liability.

In September, it became known that the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) opened a new criminal case against Navalny, as well as his associates Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov. They were accused of creating an extremist community.

In October, the TFR united five criminal cases against Navalny and his supporters. The joint case includes articles on money laundering and financing, leadership and participation in an extremist community. Navalny’s associates suggested that the searches that took place on Tuesday were related to this case.

Thus, Chanysheva became the first detained under this article, after the court banned and recognized Navalny’s structures as extremist. Another Ufa activist, Rustem Mulyukov, became a suspect in the case in September, but he was not detained.

Volkov wrote on Facebook the day before that she was offered to head Navalny’s headquarters in Ufa in 2017 and, according to Navalny’s associate, she had to make a difficult choice: “She worked as an auditor at Deloitte, excellent salary, apartment, car, everything. quit her job, agreed to a salary three times less (we simply could not pay more). I agreed to special detention centers and attacks, to the hard work of a regional political activist in a very difficult region. “