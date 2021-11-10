Flying cars are no longer a myth. Auto brands took them seriously :: Autonews

Another major brand has started developing flying vehicles – Hyundai Motor Group. The concern announced the creation of a new company, Supernal, to further develop the concept of “future mobility”.

Supernal is primarily a commercial shipping provider. Koreans expect to put flying taxis into operation as early as 2028. The company calls the main advantage of Supernal the possibility of using only one mobile application for organizing the entire trip: it will be possible to order a taxi, buy tickets and find the nearest air taxi stops.

Supernal will equip its first aircraft with an electric motor. The vehicle will reach speeds of up to 290 km / h and will be able to cover a distance of up to 100 km. But Hyundai Motor Group isn’t the only manufacturer to have announced massive flying car plans.

Flying taxis will appear in Moscow in 2023-2025

Hover, a drone taxi company, plans to launch its own service in Moscow in a couple of years. The development of flying vehicles began in the company in 2019. According to the declared characteristics, the drone will be able to take on board five people (with a total weight of up to 300 kg), rise to a height of 150 meters and accelerate to 200 km / h. The battery will last for 20 minutes. Such a flight will cost about 200 rubles. per kilometer.