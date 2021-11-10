Flying cars are no longer a myth. Auto brands took them seriously :: Autonews

Another major brand has started developing flying vehicles – Hyundai Motor Group. The concern announced the creation of a new company, Supernal, to further develop the concept of “future mobility”.
Supernal is primarily a commercial shipping provider. Koreans expect to put flying taxis into operation as early as 2028. The company calls the main advantage of Supernal the possibility of using only one mobile application for organizing the entire trip: it will be possible to order a taxi, buy tickets and find the nearest air taxi stops.
Supernal will equip its first aircraft with an electric motor. The vehicle will reach speeds of up to 290 km / h and will be able to cover a distance of up to 100 km. But Hyundai Motor Group isn’t the only manufacturer to have announced massive flying car plans.
Flying taxis will appear in Moscow in 2023-2025
Hover, a drone taxi company, plans to launch its own service in Moscow in a couple of years. The development of flying vehicles began in the company in 2019. According to the declared characteristics, the drone will be able to take on board five people (with a total weight of up to 300 kg), rise to a height of 150 meters and accelerate to 200 km / h. The battery will last for 20 minutes. Such a flight will cost about 200 rubles. per kilometer.
Photo: Kirill Zykov / AGN “Moscow”
Flying Taxi Trials to Begin in Japan
In 2023, the German company Volocopter is going to test the VoloCity air taxi with vertical takeoff and landing in Japan. One of the main advantages of this model is now called the absence of the need to build a runway. It is difficult to organize a full-fledged strip because of the building density of Japanese megacities.
Photo: Volocopter
XPeng launches a flying car with retractable propellers
Some companies are seriously outperforming competitors, for example, China’s XPeng. The electric car manufacturer has already unveiled a concept called the HT Aero. The car will be able to drive on roads and rise into the air. XPeng plans to start mass production of flying cars in 2024.
Photo: XPeng
Klein Vision has already conducted its first flying car flight
In the summer of 2021, the Slovak company Klein Vision conducted “the first ever intercity flight in a flying car”. The prototype of the vehicle is called AirCar. The tests were successful: the car spent 35 minutes in the air, covered 85 km and got from the city of Nitra to Bratislava.