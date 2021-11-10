https://ria.ru/20211110/zima-1758473835.html
Forecasters told what the coming winter will be in Russia
Leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, told RIA Novosti what winter awaits Russians, according to forecasters. RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, told RIA Novosti what winter awaits Russians, according to forecasters. So, according to the expert, in the Asian part of the country, especially in Eastern Siberia, winter will be significantly warmer than normal – by 2-4 degrees. and in Yakutia – by 5 – 7 degrees. “The exception will be February, when in the Urals and Western Siberia it will be slightly frosty for perennial indicators. The predicted amount of snow is about 100 percent of the expected amount with a small surplus in the Ob region,” added the meteorologist. winter will resemble the “eurozima” in the strip of Russia – it is expected to be moderately snowy and slightly softer than expected. – 40 percent of cases will be associated with the eastern spur of the freezing Siberian anticyclone. “At the same time, you need to understand that the nature of weather conditions will be extremely unstable chive, and moderate frosts with an 80 percent probability will be replaced by thaws from time to time. The probability of 30-degree frost is assessed as low – no more than ten percent, “- said Tishkovets. According to the meteorologist, the amount of precipitation is predicted within a multi-year norm with a slight excess in December, a norm in January and an insignificant shortfall in February. the long-term forecast is of a background nature, and its justification is about 60 – 70 percent.
21:19
How to properly cover plants for the winter: the best ways and common mistakes
“In the coming winter, cyclones with typical cloudy weather and precipitation mainly in the form of snow are expected to prevail in most of European Russia. And of them, in about 60 – 70 percent of cases, cyclones from the northwest will dominate, which indicates a strong zonal (latitudinal) transport. which will provide the Central Russian Plain with a sufficient amount of warm and humid air masses of North Atlantic origin. In this scenario of circulation processes, the average temperature background of the entire season will be two degrees higher than the climatic norm, “Tishkovets said.
He clarified that if December and February are predicted to be slightly warmer than expected, then January, as befits the coldest month of the year, will be close to the norm, which in 30-40 percent of cases will be associated with the eastern spur of the cold Siberian anticyclone.
09:14
Climatic winter has come to Moscow
“At the same time, you need to understand that the nature of meteorological conditions will be extremely unstable, and moderate frosts with an 80 percent probability will be replaced by thaws from time to time. The probability of 30-degree frosts is estimated as low – no more than ten percent,” Tishkovets said.
According to the meteorologist, the amount of precipitation is predicted within the multi-year norm with a slight excess in December, a norm in January and an insignificant shortfall in February.
The interlocutor of the agency recalled that the long-term forecast is of a background nature, and its justification is about 60 – 70 percent.