Forecasters told what the coming winter will be in Russia

Forecasters told what the coming winter will be in Russia

Leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, told RIA Novosti what winter awaits Russians, according to forecasters.

2021-11-10

2021-11-10T21: 03

2021-11-10T22: 24

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, told RIA Novosti what winter awaits Russians, according to forecasters. So, according to the expert, in the Asian part of the country, especially in Eastern Siberia, winter will be significantly warmer than normal – by 2-4 degrees. and in Yakutia – by 5 – 7 degrees. “The exception will be February, when in the Urals and Western Siberia it will be slightly frosty for perennial indicators. The predicted amount of snow is about 100 percent of the expected amount with a small surplus in the Ob region,” added the meteorologist. winter will resemble the “eurozima” in the strip of Russia – it is expected to be moderately snowy and slightly softer than expected. – 40 percent of cases will be associated with the eastern spur of the freezing Siberian anticyclone. “At the same time, you need to understand that the nature of weather conditions will be extremely unstable chive, and moderate frosts with an 80 percent probability will be replaced by thaws from time to time. The probability of 30-degree frost is assessed as low – no more than ten percent, “- said Tishkovets. According to the meteorologist, the amount of precipitation is predicted within a multi-year norm with a slight excess in December, a norm in January and an insignificant shortfall in February. the long-term forecast is of a background nature, and its justification is about 60 – 70 percent.

