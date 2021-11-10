Former Yalta deputy arrested as a traitor

In Crimea, the former mayor of Simeiz, ex-deputy of the city council of Yalta Yuri Lomenko, who lost his mandate the day before his arrest, was sent under arrest in the case of high treason. According to the investigation, he passed secret information to the Ukrainian special services for a year, including information about FSB officers.

As Kommersant was told in the press service of the FSB, a resident of Yalta from 2017 to 2018, on the instructions of the Ukrainian special service, collected, stored and transmitted information constituting a state secret of the Russian Federation, including about the FSB officers themselves. A criminal case was opened against the detainee under Art. 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (high treason, provides for up to 20 years in prison).

A source in the Crimean law enforcement agencies confirmed to Kommersant that this is an ex-deputy of the Yalta City Council Yuri Lomenko, who before the annexation of Crimea to Russia was a member of the Party of Regions, headed the Simeiz Council after the high-profile murder of the previous mayor of the resort village Kirill Kostenko. In 2019, he was elected a deputy of the Yalta City Council in the single-mandate constituency No. 14 from United Russia.

The day before his arrest, on November 8, he was expelled from the party and deprived of his mandate on a letter of resignation of his own free will.

Also, according to data from open sources, since 2017, Lomenko headed the regional public organization “National-Cultural Autonomy” Ukrainians of Crimea “”, which was liquidated in October 2021.

The name of the ex-deputy appeared in the media in connection with the scandals around the cutting of juniper groves on the southern coast of Crimea and the development of Foros Park, where he acted as an intermediary for local authorities in the dialogue between the public and the developer company.

“Lomenko regularly traveled to Ukraine and recently received a biometric passport. According to our information, he could transfer personal data of FSB officers to the SBU: names, addresses of their residence, contact and other information, “a source in law enforcement agencies said to Kommersant.

Yalta City Court arrested Lomenko for two months.

Analysis of the article of the Criminal Code on treason: who was tried and how was punished Read more





Recall that in October 2021, the Supreme Court of Crimea sentenced a 61-year-old citizen of Ukraine Konstantin Shiring to 12 years in a maximum security colony on charges of espionage for Ukraine.

Alexander Dremlyugin, Simferopol