From the tiger breed. How Bogdan Stupka looked like Jack Nicholson

He has more than a hundred film roles and 50 in theater. He was the artistic director of the theater. Franco, Minister of Culture (1999-2001).

He played various kinds of leaders in the cinema: in the drama “White Bird with a Black Mark” (1970) – the passionate nationalist Orest Zvonar, in “With Fire and Sword” (1999) – the wise Bohdan Khmelnitsky, in “Prayer for Hetman Mazepa” (2001) – controversial Ivan Mazepa, in “Driver for Vera” (2004) – a caring father-general, in “Hare over the Abyss” – the enamored General Secretary Brezhnev, in “Black Council” (2001) – the insidious Ivan Bryukhovetsky, in “Taras Bulba” (2009 ) – the frantic Cossack Colonel Bulbu.

In the landmark performance “Tevye-Tevel” based on Sholem Aleichem and Gorin, the main character Tevye the milkman, through the efforts of Stupka, turned into a shtetl Jewish leader.

Thin-skinned man. In memory of Bogdan Stupka

In any role of Bogdan Silvestrovich, one remembers his tenacious gaze, an insinuating but powerful voice that can suddenly turn into a roar, and the cunning inherent in almost all of his characters is a tiger. If a cat came out into the clearing, then this is not intriguing. And if a tiger appears in the clearing, it is impossible to ignore it, even if it looks in the other direction from you.

Jack Nicholson is of the same breed as Mortar – of world stars: remember his heroes from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Chinatown”.

Mortar formula: tiger – cunning – jump.

By a jump, I mean an unexpected strong act that you always expect from his heroes: a fiery dance with a strange bride in “White Bird with a Black Mark”, the response of a Cossack colonel from the crowd of Poles “I hear, son” to the execution of his eldest son in “Taras Bulba”, the disappearance of Secretary General Brezhnev from the field of vision of his retinue in “Hare over the Abyss”, burst of laughter in the most hopeless situation of Tevye the milkman.

The audience is never ready for this “leap” of the Stupa-actor, he always takes the viewer by surprise.

