FSIN announced the dismissal of 18 people after a video about torture of prisoners :: Society :: RBC

The purge in the regional department is carried out after the publication of a highly publicized video of abuse of the patients of the regional hospital of the Federal Penitentiary Service, which was disseminated by human rights activists.

Tuberculosis Hospital of the Federal Penitentiary Service No. 1 in Saratov

(Photo: Philip Kochetkov / TASS)



In the Saratov region, 18 employees of the regional department of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) were dismissed, the acting head of the Federal Penitentiary Service Anton Efarkin said on the air of the Saratov State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.

The reason for the decision was a series of videos published by the human rights project Gulagu.net. It depicted torture and humiliation of prisoners in the tuberculosis hospital No. 1 of the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Saratov region.

Human rights activists reported that rape and torture of prisoners were committed by other convicts (“activists”), acting on the instructions of the FSIN and security forces. Prisoners who did not want to cooperate with the administration were subjected to torture.

The Federation Council proposed to oblige the Federal Penitentiary Service to sign up for dates on “State Services”



“Investigative bodies are now investigating this situation. The central apparatus of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia and the leadership of the territorial body are taking exceptional measures to identify and establish all the facts that took place. To date, five criminal cases have been initiated, 18 employees were dismissed from service for negative reasons, 11 people were brought to the strictest disciplinary responsibility, “RIA Novosti quotes Efarkin.