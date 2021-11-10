https://ria.ru/20211110/gaz-1758347613.html

Gas prices in Europe fell below $ 800 per thousand cubic meters

Gas prices in Europe at the opening of trading fall by eight percent – below $ 800 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the ICE Futures exchange. RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Gas prices in Europe at the opening of trading are down eight percent to below $ 800 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the ICE Futures exchange. At the very beginning of the day, December futures on the Dutch TTF index (the most liquid European hub) were trading at $ 791.6 per thousand cubic meters. thousand cubic meters, and by 10:07 Moscow time they grew slightly – up to 793.2 dollars. Nevertheless, this is 8.4 percent below the estimated price set the day before. The market is responding with a decrease to an increase in Russian gas supplies. Thus, on November 8, Gazprom completed pumping into Russian underground storage facilities and the next day began replenishing fuel reserves in Europe. By this morning, pumping to Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline has grown to 1.2 million cubic meters per hour. In recent months, the European gas market has been in significant turmoil. Back in early August, futures were trading at $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, but by the end of September they more than doubled in price, and on October 6 they jumped to a historic high of $ 1937. This was followed by a decline, but prices continue to be at a high level. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents. In addition, Europe has entered the season of active gas extraction from UGS facilities, being at a multi-year minimum in terms of fuel reserves. And if the coming winter turns out to be severe, then there is a risk of a new jump in prices.

