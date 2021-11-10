https://ria.ru/20211110/gazprom-1758404292.html

Gazprom has increased gas transit through Ukraine to the maximum

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti / Prime. On Wednesday, Gazprom continues to increase gas transit to Europe, filling its underground storage facilities: the maximum volume of supplies within the framework of the company’s contractual obligations has been announced through Ukraine, the flow of gas from through Poland through Yamal-Europe has been increased, follows from the data of gas transmission operators. the company “Operator GTS of Ukraine”, applications for pumping gas through the gas metering stations (GIS) “Sudzha” and “Sokhranovka” from Russia in the amount of 109.3 million cubic meters per day. This corresponds to the maximum contractual volume of transit capacity reserved by Gazprom for this year in Ukraine. At the same time, the previous day, the volume of applications increased to 100.2 million cubic meters. At the same time, the volume of applications for pumping through the Uzhgorod corridor, along which the bulk of Ukrainian transit of Russian gas, goes. So, through the connection point Uzhgorod – Velke Kapushany, a border point between Ukraine and Slovakia, it is planned to pump 9 million cubic meters of gas more than the day before, or 94.3 million cubic meters per day. then on Wednesday they continue to increase, remaining so far within the volume of transport capacities booked by Gazprom for November. According to the German GTS operator Gascade, hourly deliveries from Poland to Germany amount to about 1.2 million cubic meters, while 1.3 million cubic meters per hour have been booked for this month. Thus, the indicator increased in relation to the previous day by a quarter. “Gazprom” on November 9 announced that it had approved and began to fulfill the plan to inject gas into five European underground storage facilities (UGS) for November, completing the injection into the Russian ones. The corresponding order to the company was given by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The head of state ordered to increase stocks in storage facilities in Austria and Germany. It is in these two countries that Gazprom has five UGS facilities – the German Jemgum, Katarina, Reden, Etzel and the Austrian Haidach.

