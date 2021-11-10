Geely unveils electric truck with kitchen

Geely





Chinese carmaker Geely has unveiled the concept of the Homtruck electric semitrailer tractor and plans to bring it to market by 2024. Inside the trailer will fit a shower, toilet, single bed, kitchen and small washing machine. Homtruck will also have two hybrid versions – with a methanol power plant and an internal combustion engine.

A number of car manufacturers are currently developing electric trucks. For example, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo are building urban electric trucks, while Tesla is building long-distance truck tractors.

Geely unveiled the Homtruck electric semitrailer tractor on November 8. Unlike most designs, this is a mobile home with shower, toilet, single bed, refrigerator and small washing machine. It is noteworthy that the kitchen and the washing machine are not located inside the cabin, but outside at the level of the wheels.

Geely Geely

There are several powerplant options for Homtruck: a methanol hybrid, a hybrid with an internal combustion engine and an all-electric, with replaceable batteries. Geely plans that the tractor will be partially autonomous. It will receive lidar, millimeter-wave radar, ultrasonic sensors, all-round view cameras, and a V2X system that will allow it to communicate with other vehicles and infrastructure.

Earlier, we wrote about a folding camper, the concept of which was presented by Nissan. It is expected to be powered by used battery cells from Nissan electric vehicles.

Vasilisa Chernyavtseva