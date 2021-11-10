General Electric shares soar by 17% on the announcement of the division of the company :: News :: RBC Investments

The industrial giant plans to spin off its medical, energy and aviation businesses into separate companies. The separation will be completed in 2024

Shares of the American industrial giant General Electric (GE) soared 16.6% in the premarket on November 9, at the maximum their price rose to $ 126.4 per share. By 16:04 Moscow time, growth slowed to 8.3%, and quotations dropped to $ 117.38 per share.

The spike in shares was sparked by news that GE executives have decided to split the business into three separate companies focusing on aviation, healthcare and energy. GE announced this in a press release on the website.

The medical company – GE Healthcare – will be spun off in early 2023. GE will also consolidate its Renewable Energy, GE Power and GE Digital businesses into a separate business unit that will become a stand-alone company in early 2024.

The General Electric name will remain with GE Aviation. It will be chaired by current GE CEO Larry Culp. The capital structure of the three new companies will be announced at a later date, GE said.

The move put an end to years of speculation about the future of GE, which for a long time was one of the leading US companies, but lost ground after the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, Bloomberg noted. In recent years, GE has been under a heavy burden of debt, as a result of which the company’s popularity with investors has declined significantly.

Since taking over as CEO of GE in 2018, Larry Culp has charted a new strategy for the company to cut its debt by more than $ 75 billion by the end of 2021 and lower its net debt to

EBITDA

to a level less than 2.5x. (At the end of 2018, GE had $ 103.6 billion in debt.) GE also expects to achieve margins of around 10% in 2023.

By achieving these goals, GE will have a strong starting position to split the business into three well-capitalized investment grade companies, according to a press release.

According to the CEO, each company individually will gain more opportunities as a result of greater business focus, individual capital allocation and greater strategic flexibility, said Larry Culp.

