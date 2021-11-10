George Clooney will direct a film about the 1936 Olympics in Berlin

The Boys in the Boat tells the story of the enchanting victory of American rowers.

George Clooney’s eighth directorial work, The Tender Bar, will be released in the US on December 17, 2021, and the director is already actively working on a new project.

The Boys in the Boat will be the adaptation of Daniel James Brown’s bestselling book of the same name about a team of amateur rowers from the University of Washington who unexpectedly won the gold medal at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. This Olympics was the last before the Second World War. The USSR and Spain boycotted it, although the number of participating countries (49) at that time was a record.

Clooney had been considering a film adaptation of the novel for quite some time and was preparing to launch the film into production last year. But when he got the chance to work on The Tender Bar first, he gave preference to the tape with Ben Affleck and Ty Sheridan, and The Boys in the Boat postponed until better times.

Nevertheless, the upcoming picture has already acquired a performer of one of the main roles. We are talking about the rising star Callum Turner, who starred in “Victor Frankenstein” in 2015, in “Assassin’s Creed” in 2016, and in 2018 publicly announced himself to the world, playing the wizard Theseus Salamander (Newt’s brother) in the blockbuster Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

George Clooney will share directorial duties for The Boys in the Boat with longtime collaborator Grant Heslov. He has produced the previous films of Clooney, and also worked on the scripts of some of them (“Good Night and Good Luck”, “The Ides of March”, “Treasure Hunters”). In 2013, Heslow and Clooney, along with Ben Affleck, won an Oscar for Best Picture – for the thriller Operation Argo.