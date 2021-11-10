https://ria.ru/20211110/frg-1758432390.html

Germany is ready to help migrants on the border of Belarus and Poland

Germany is ready to help migrants on the border of Belarus and Poland

Germany is ready to provide humanitarian support to migrants who are on the border of Belarus with Poland, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Steve Alter. RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021

BERLIN, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Germany is ready to provide humanitarian support to migrants who are on the border of Belarus with Poland, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Steve Alter. He recalled that Germany also offered Poland its assistance in combating the crisis, “this offer remains in force,” since Warsaw has not yet requested this support. He also explained that humanitarian support should be organized by the European Commission, and not by individual countries. In turn, the official representative of the Cabinet of the Federal Republic of Germany Steffen Seibert recalled that Brussels is already working on this topic, including initiating contacts with the UN on this issue. the fact that such assistance is urgent, because “winter is coming, it is getting colder, and the nights are even colder, they (migrants) need to be helped with clothes and food.” went to the border of Belarus with Poland. In the evening, the department said that the situation with refugees on the border of the republic with Poland remains extremely tense: more than 2 thousand refugees, including a significant number of women and children, have stopped in front of the Polish barriers on the border line. The Polish security forces do not let them through, the migrants made attempts to overcome the obstacles.

2021

