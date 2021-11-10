Gold Jumps After US Inflation Data Beats Expectations

Cash Schedule gold at intervals of 5 minutes

Gold rallied after a report showed US inflation was higher-than-expected last month, with a focus on the Federal Reserve’s response. Prices paid by consumers in the United States rose 0.9% in October from a month earlier, well above the 0.6% average forecast by economists.

The report is likely to raise concerns that inflation persists in the world’s largest economy, fueled by strong demand and supply chain bottlenecks. This move suggests that gold is regaining its status as an inflation hedge. In recent months, better-than-expected inflation data has fueled expectations that the Fed will reduce stimulus to ease price pressures. Investors will be evaluating this report in an attempt to predict the course of monetary policy until 2022.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that officials can be patient with interest rate hikes, but remain willing to contain inflation if necessary.

Gold is currently breaking a long-term trend line that has been in place since hitting a record last year. This can help further growth. Once a breakout has occurred, it should attract sufficient momentum and algorithmic buying. Robots can raise the price somewhere in the region of $ 50-100.

Fears about inflation are also mounting in China, where the consumer price index rose 1.5% in October compared to the same period a year ago. This is the strongest growth since September 2020.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $ 1,845.07 an ounce by 1:48 pm in London, following a 3.5% gain in four previous sessions. Silver, platinum and palladium also rose in price.

Based on materials from Bloomberg

