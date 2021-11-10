Golikova announced a shortage of drugs for the cytokine storm in the regions :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Denis Abramov / RIA Novosti



A number of Russian regions do not have enough drugs to treat the cytokine storm, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the government. The transcript of the meeting was published on the Kremlin website.

“A number of regions do not have enough drugs to treat the cytokine storm,” she said, without specifying which regions are in question. Also, according to her, Ivanovo and Novosibirsk regions, the Republic of Ingushetia “should pay attention” to the stocks of interferons and antipyretic drugs, and a number of regions – to anticoagulants, she added.

In addition, Golikova noted that in hospitals in the Tver region, it is necessary to replenish stocks of antiviral drugs and immunoglobulins.

According to the methodological recommendations of the Ministry of Health for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus, there are several groups among the drugs used for cytokine storms. Including interleukin inhibitors (anakinra), monoclonal antibodies (netakimab, olokizumab, levilimab, tocilizumab, sarilumab and canakinumab, etc.), glucocorticosteroids (dexamethasone, methylprednisolone) and others. Golikova did not report on the shortage of which drugs in question.