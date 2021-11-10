“Gray and Old”: Sarah Jessica Parker responded to the accusations against her



Sarah Jessica Parker

In a recent interview, 56-year-old Sarah Jessica Parker, who is now starring in the sequel to the series “Sex and the City” that made her famous, could not remain silent in response to criticism. This was reported, in particular, by the edition Page six.

The fact is that the first photos from the filming caused an ambiguous reaction from them. Although the fans of the show are just happy that they finally waited until the start of work on the sequel, albeit without Kim Cattrall. Everyone was delighted that Sarah Jessica would again play the beloved heroine, but they were a little embarrassed by how she looked. The fans of the show did not expect that the actress had time to age so much: her hair had turned noticeably gray, and distinct wrinkles appeared on her face.

In fact, there is nothing surprising in all this, because 20 years have passed since the filming of the first episode of the old show. So the indignation of the actress, hurt by attacks on her, is easy to understand. First of all, as Sarah Jessica has stated, she cannot call criticism of how she looks other than “sexist.” The actress cited the example of actors who have turned gray a long time ago, which does not prevent them from remaining sex symbols. And women, according to Parker, always have to endure reproaches for the fact that they are getting old. Which, from Sarah Jessica’s point of view, is just ridiculous.