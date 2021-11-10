Gulagu.net Founder Explains Why New Torture Videos Have Been Published Right Now

The Russian public project Gulagu.net, which counteracts torture and corruption, has published six new episodes of torture of prisoners in the Saratov prison hospital. Earlier, the founder of the project, Vladimir Osechkin, said that his team did not plan to upload all the videos in bulk. On the air of Dozhd, Osechkin himself spoke in more detail about why this particular method of publishing videos was chosen.

According to the founder of the project, more than two terabytes of information were transferred to the Gulagu.net team, which needs to be reviewed and sifted out, which takes a lot of time. “Most of the team has already asked for the help of psychologists, some people left the project directly after viewing this archive, because it is terrible. This is a crime against humanity. This is a video in which we see how ordinary prisoners of the special services were first used as agents, and then simply turned into machines for murder and torture.“- explained Osechkin.

What was shown yesterday, Vladimir Osechkin explained, was published in order to show that the problem is of a systemic nature, much more crimes were committed, but not everything can be shown.

Photo: Vitaly Osechkin / Facebook