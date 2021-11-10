Hackers stole data of 7 million clients of online broker Robinhood :: News :: RBC Investments

The cybercriminals got hold of the personal data of almost a third of the clients of the online broker Robinhood. The company claims that users of the service did not incur financial losses as a result of theft

Robinhood Markets, which owns Robinhood, a popular securities trading app for US retail investors, has reported a major data breach.

The statement said that the breach of the company’s system took place on November 3 – it was made by a fraudster who called the customer support service and convinced the service employee to provide him with the data necessary to access the department’s systems.

According to the company, the criminal had e-mail addresses of about 5 million people, the full names of 2 million other customers, as well as the names, dates of birth, mailing addresses and account details of about 300 other users.

Robinhood noted that sensitive information such as social security numbers, bank account or credit card information was not stolen, and customers of the service did not suffer financial losses.

The attacker demanded a ransom from Robinhood, and the company notified law enforcement about the incident. The investigation was taken up by Mandiant, which specializes in cybersecurity.

As noted by The Wall Street Journal, there are 22.4 million active brokerage accounts on the Robinhood platform. Thus, the theft affected almost a third of the company’s customers.

Robinhood shares declined in the postmarket session on November 8 – quotes sank 3.4%, while the main session ended with a rise of 2.6%.

