Heaven and earth! It happens? What did 15-year-old Shilo look like and what she has become

On the red carpet, Angelina Jolie shone in the company of her children. But all the attention was drawn to 15-year-old Shiloh. The girl became noticeably prettier, becoming quite an adult. With her teenage years, Brad Pitt’s daughter became more interested in outfits, hairstyles, makeup, and girly accessories.

We will tell you about the metamorphoses in the appearance of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in the material of the Teleprogramma.pro website. From early childhood, the daughter of a Hollywood actress loved to wear costumes that would be more suitable for her brothers. Nobody saw little Shiloh in rhinestones, skirts and shoes. The girl preferred short haircuts, which added masculinity to her appearance.

“She is in the stage of a girl-princess: her own daughter, Jolie, put on a dress at the age of 15, putting aside her boy’s pants.Expert of the Teleprogramma.pro portal Nikita Karsten is sure that in a couple of years Shiloh will turn into a dazzling Hollywood diva.

This is how Shiloh looked in 2018 literally three years ago. Tracksuit, zip-up jacket and side-part hair. On the feet are fashionable sneakers. No stardom: Angelina Jolie’s daughter looked more like a kid from a neighboring yard.

And in 2017, Shiloh wore braces at all, correcting the bite. In the photo, the girl posed with her star mother and sister Zakhara. The stylist also spoke about the fashionable transformation of Angelina Jolie’s daughter in a conversation with the Teleprogramma.pro website Nikita Karsten…

“I give a standing ovation to Angelina, because she always supports Shiloh in any of her manifestations. It is imperative not to interfere with the child in arriving at a conscious choice. In no case should you say: “you’re a girl, you have to wear dresses” and vice versa. Firstly, do not forget that fashion has no gender now, and secondly, allow the child to be free of stereotypes for as long as possible. I am sure that in a couple of years Shiloh will become an incredibly dazzling Hollywood diva, ”the fashion expert specified.

And this is how Shiloh looks now. The metamorphoses that have taken place with the appearance of a teenage girl, as they say, are on the face. Now Brad Pitt’s daughter has long hair that she can pull together into an elegant hairstyle. Angelina even allowed her eldest daughter to do makeup, with the help of which the girl emphasized her cheekbones, the cuteness of her young face and, of course, bright eyes.

“Wow! Quite a different matter “,” Nice to look – how prettier “,” Well, just a copy of dad “,” One face with Pitt “,” Well, how does that happen ?? And she looks like Angelina, and Brad “,” She looks very girlish in a dress “,” She is probably not at all familiar in a skirt “,” What a beauty has grown “,” Bravo! Both mom and daughter – just gorgeous !! “,” Well, beautiful! Immediately in a dress, ”“ Style to the smallest detail, ”“ Charm itself, ”the followers write.

