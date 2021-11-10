Hideo Kojima was offered to take Keanu Reeves for the role of the villain in Death Stranding

The main antagonist of Cliff from Death Stranding could be Keanu Reeves. Director Nicholas Winding Refn suggested that Hideo Kojima consider the star of The Matrix for this role, but the game designer still chose Mads Mikkelson. However, this did not stop the genius and Neo from meeting and chatting.

Kojima noted that Keanu is a really great actor and person. After a personal meeting with him, the game designer was convinced of this, but the role of Cliff was not even offered to the specialist, because the style and image of the character were already sharpened for Mikkelsen. Probably, if not for him, Keanu Reeves would have played the antagonist.

When I met and spoke with Keanu, I understood what Nicholas was talking about. Reeves is attractive not only as an actor, but also as a person. He can literally make you want to do something with him.

Most of the users in the comments laughed it off and stressed that Keanu Reeves is a charismatic actor who would look great in any movie or any video game, even Death Stranding. ThereCanBeOnlyOne expressed hope for the appearance of an actor in the second part of the franchise, the creation of which is being actively negotiated.

Reeves is a cool dude. He can be easily found on the subway in New York, and it’s funny because he’s an actor! All in all, I hope Keanu gets a spot in Death Stranding 2.



Related news Actor Norman Reedus: “I think we’re already doing Death Stranding 2”

Action Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart received a discount on the PS Store for the first time. Also discounted Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls. The promotion will end on September 7th.