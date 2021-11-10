https://ria.ru/20210321/depp-1602226264.html

Homeless man climbed into Johnny Depp’s mansion to take a shower

A homeless man entered the house of actor Johnny Depp, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. RIA Novosti, 21.03.2021

MOSCOW, March 21 – RIA Novosti. A homeless man entered the house of actor Johnny Depp, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. The publication talks about an unknown man who first sneaked into the backyard of Depp’s neighbor. They spotted him and called the police. At this time, he jumped over the gate and was already at the actor’s station. As noted, the police received the second call about infiltration into private territory from Depp’s security. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found a homeless man in one of the bathrooms, he was taking a shower. According to journalists, by the time the police arrived, the attacker had also managed to find alcohol. Law enforcement officers had to knock down the bathroom door in order to make an arrest. The homeless man is now reportedly accused of vandalism.

