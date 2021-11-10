How Chris Hemsworth eats. Told by his personal trainer

The coach of actor Chris Hemsworth told how his ward eats, and, gluttons, your time has come. After all, if you do eight approaches a day to the refrigerator, congratulations – you can call yourself Thor (almost). Ok Google, how to become a god of thunder by skipping gym workouts?

Chris Hemsworth and his athletic form during the filming of “Thor: Love and Thunder” constantly attracted the attention of fans. But how did the actor manage to swing to such a size and be the most powerful god of the universe? The answer is known by the fitness trainer and part-time best friend of the actor Luke Zocchi.

In an interview with Page Six, the athlete said that Chris is very serious about training, and his main secret is consistency, hard work and proper nutrition. And on the latter, the star especially focuses its attention – after all, with such growth as his (190 centimeters), you need to consume a lot of calories.

His food is structured. Chris found that when he eats very rich food, it is hard for him, so we divided the food into eight meals of 450 calories at intervals of two hours, – Zokki told the publication.

The artist’s diet includes steaks, chicken, fish, sweet potatoes or rice. During breaks, Hemsworth snacks on protein shakes – in fact, the actor eats throughout the day.

I’m like his grandmother – I just feed all day, the fitness trainer jokes.

Thor does not forget about training either. Hemsworth can go to the gym twice a day, and while the classes don’t last more than an hour, according to Zocca, they are intense and arduous.

The most important thing is to find a middle ground, a balance that will help achieve the best results for the film, – said Luke about the actor’s training.

This is why Chris boxing and using exercises from high-intensity interval training (HIIT) as well as other sports in his class.

So write it down: to look like Thor, you need to train twice a day, eat six to eight times a day (and not snacks, but the right food).

And most importantly – do not forget about the day of the legs, because the fans have already reproached Hemsworth for this. Still, in the photo with his son, his limbs look ridiculously small compared to the biceps.

But Chris’s hands are more likely a reason for pride, and the photos on the actor’s instagram confirm this. The fans compared their legs to Thor’s biceps and realized that they were inferior to him in size.