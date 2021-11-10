how Hollywood actors conquered the whole world – Rambler / cinema

Chris Hemsworth turns 38. In honor of his birthday, they remembered that the star not only makes him fall in love with his acting and blue eyes, but also with an impeccable torso, which he regularly shows on the screen. Rambler decided to gather other actors who appear shirtless in the frame more often than others.

Chris Hemsworth

The actor was named the Sexiest Man of the Year in 2014 by People magazine. Since then, little has changed: the star’s army of female fans only increases every year, and there is a reason for that. The actor appears in 23.1% of his films shirtless – which is not a reason to review a couple of films with his participation.

Matthew McConaughey

The recognized sex symbol of Hollywood appears on the screen without a shirt as many as 24.5% of films, including: “Super Mike”, “Fool’s Gold”, “Sahara” and others. The actor continues to carefully monitor his form (although for the sake of the role he gained and shed more than 10 kilograms) – the paparazzi often delight the fans of the star with pictures from the beach.

Charlie Hunnam

The actor often gets the roles of tough guys who are not shy about showing abs cubes (this is only for the fans). In 26.3% of paintings, Charlie appears shirtless in front of the audience. By the way, as the star himself admitted in one of the interviews, he would prefer to remain dressed in the frame.

Michael Fassbender

Another Hollywood actor who often appears on the screen with a minimum of clothes. In 26.7% of his works, Michael pleases fans with his excellent physical fitness – his wife Alicia Vikander can only be jealous.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Although Leo cannot boast of perfect abs, fans are ready to forgive him only for his charisma. Despite his physical characteristics, the actor appears shirtless in 26.9% of films (“The Wolf of Wall Street”, “The Beach”, “The Departed” and others).

Henry Cavill

The on-screen Superman made the audience fall in love not only with an accurate hit in the image, but also (why be shy) with a gorgeous physical form. You can evaluate the ideal press of a star in 29.4% of paintings with his participation.

Jason Momoa