how matured Shiloh and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt look now

The other day, Angelina Jolie, along with her children, appeared on the red carpet. The sisters Shiloh and Vivienne Marcheline attracted the attention of the photographers. The difference between the girls is insignificant – only two years. So, the eldest daughter of the actress is 15 years old, and her younger sister is 13. The girls are very similar to each other.

But Shilo went to her stellar mother more. She is an exact copy of Angelina in her youth. And Vivienne with her facial features resembles her father – Brad Pitt. The girl also has a twin brother, Knox Leon.

Makeup, elegant hair and mini? What does Angelina Jolie’s 15-year-old daughter look like now?Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, unexpectedly for many fans, appeared on the red carpet in a dress. Previously, the girl preferred a boy’s style of dress.

The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are very friendly with each other. But the actress has only three biological offspring – Shiloh, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon. The actress adopted three more.

Shiloh, like her mother, boasts pretty facial features. If earlier the girl preferred a boy’s style of clothing, now on the red carpet she can be seen in feminine bows. Shiloh began to give preference to girlish flirty dresses. And Vivienne from the very childhood dressed like an ordinary girl – suits and trousers did not appeal to her.

“Shiloh looks like her mother, and Vivienne looks like her father”, “Well, the eldest is just a copy of Angelina”, “How Jolie’s youngest daughter looks like Brad !! Still, genetics! The same nose, cheekbones and even eyes “,” Vivien is such a beauty, very similar to sophisticated French women “,” Shiloh and Vivien are sisters, and you can see it right away! But still, one went to her mother, and the second to her father ”,“ Girls are growing! Such already beauties “,” Soon they will send mom to retirement “, – the followers joke.

Recall that after the divorce from Brad Pitt, the Hollywood actress retained custody of the children. At the same time, the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie participates in the life of the heirs, not disregarding her own children – Shiloh, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon, as well as adoptive ones.

