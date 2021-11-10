How Mission Impossible changed Tom Cruise’s career forever

Tom Cruise is one of the most famous movie stars in the world. He burst onto the scene in the 1980s, appearing in films such as Risky Business, Top Shooter and Rain Man. This was precisely the time when the rules of shooting in Hollywood were changing and Cruz was in danger of becoming a new star with visual effects. But by making his debut as a producer on Mission Impossible and entrenched in the creative side of filmmaking, Cruz secured his long-term success – both for good and for harm.

Tom Cruise’s first takeoff

Paramount pictures began development of the film adaptation of “Mission Impossible” for the big screen back in 1991, but the name of Cruise in the history of the film appeared only in 1993, when Paramount was looking for an actor for a new project. It was then that Cruz came up with the idea of ​​becoming the producer of Mission Impossible. This happened at a time when Hollywood was on the rise of massive evolution. Terminator 2: Judgment Day introduced the world’s first fully computerized character in 1991, and Jurassic Park in 1993 refined this new technology by bringing dinosaurs to life.



Still from the movie “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” / IMDb

Suddenly Hollywood has focused entirely on CG blockbusters. So over the next few years, films such as Independence Day and Armageddon were high at the box office – in which the spectacle was as massive (or even more ambitious) than movie stars, which took part in the making of the film.

Since the beginning of his career, Cruise has never trudged towards the end, so from the late 80s to the early 90s, his acting expanded to complex dramatic films like Rain man, Born on the Fourth of July) and “The Firm”. Therefore, looking into the future of his career, he decided to take matters into his own hands, making a film that would not only be a blockbuster, but also had strong cinematic value. And so Tom Cruise met Brian De Palma, his future director.



Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman in the movie “Rain Man” / IMDb

Cruz has always been interested in making films. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer this is always emphasized. Tom Cruise even co-wrote the script for Top Gun, and it was Cruise who pushed Days of Thunder to its success. He has always strived to take a strong creative role in most of his films.

In Mission Impossible I was the director, and Cruz was the captain of the ship,

– explains director De Palma in his documentary.

They fully agreed that in Mission Impossible, they would abandon the then new Hollywood trend of CGF in favor of independent or partial performance of stunts for the plot of the film.

Tom Cruise performs a stunt in the movie “Mission: Impossible” / IMDb

Collaboration and takeoff results

The actor impressively charted his own career path to Mission Impossible (and has been known to turn down insistent requests to make Top Gun 2). It was during and after the filming of this film that he became even more relevant not only as an actor, but also as a producer.

His collaboration with Cameron Crowe the 1996 film Jerry Maguire was so rewarding that when they reunited for Vanilla Sky in 2001, Cruise produced and helped design the film. Even in Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut, the famous epic production was largely a collaboration between Cruise, Kubrick and Nicole Kidman.



Tom Cruise in Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut / IMDb

Is there life outside of franchises?

When it came to creating Mission: Impossible franchise – especially when it came time to make a sequel – Cruz put in a big enough effort to take a very different path for Mission: Impossible II. He not only hired director John Wu to direct the film, but he also inspired him to make the film his own, very different from De Palma’s previous work. Not trying to fit De Palma’s style, but making John Woo’s Mission Impossible. This trend continued in every sequel to Mission. For Tom Cruise there was it is fundamentally important to every movie in the franchise was not only does not look like, but also contrastingly different.

Cruise’s career went downhill due to several low-quality films and due to events in his personal life, but “Mission: Impossible: Phantom Protocol” 2011 literally brought him back to the top, After all, Tom Cruise did an amazing trick on his own: the actor was hanging from the tallest building in the world.



Tom Cruise performing stunt for Mission: Impossible: Phantom Protocol / Paramount Pictures

Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie are currently working on Mission Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8 at the same time. For one of these films Cruz performed the most dangerous stunt of his career. The actor jumped off a ramp on a bicycle over a cliff, and then opened his parachute – and this is 25 years after the first film.

Tom Cruise out of performing impossible missions

“Mission Impossible” definitely changed Cruise’s career for the worse, though not immediately. The film positioned Cruise as an action star, although he continued to work on more dramatic projects with interesting directors such as Crowe, Kubrick and Paul Thomas Anderson.

In the early 2000s, the Hollywood market became more and more saturated with blockbusters, especially after the superhero boom of X-Men and Spider-Man. Some might argue that films like Jack Reacher or Made in America allowed Cruz to showcase his dramatic talent, but those films were still wrapped in a “action-packed” wrapper. Since these films came out, the actor has not come close to creating something as fascinating, dangerous or emotionally vulnerable as Magnolia, Eyes Wide Shut or Collateral.



Still from the movie “Magnolia” directed by Paul Thomas Anderson / IMDb

By his example, Cruz proved that a successful career of a modern actor can be built without the help of computer graphics, continuing to show amazing stunts in films. Would he be so successful if he continued to act in drama films from famous directors? Probably not, which is why he went the other way.

It is now known that the shooting of the 7th part of the “Mission” has ended. And the shooting of the next film was postponed until the summer of 2021, since Tom Cruise is involved in the promotional campaign for his Top Gun: Maverick. In the meantime, fans are waiting premiere of the film “Top Gun: Maverick”. in November 2021.