How QR codes will work in public transport in the Russian Federation

In Russia, they can enter QR codes on planes and trains

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

news from the plot Coronavirus COVID-19

The Russian authorities are discussing the technical feasibility of introducing a QR code system on airplanes and trains. According to a source in the transport industry, the introduction of this system is planned in two stages.

“To begin with, from mid-November, transport companies will be obliged to check the electronic certificates of passengers. An exception will be made only for medical outlets, ”a source told the Baza telegram channel. It is noted that the verification of codes can be introduced only in January.

Further, according to the source, the QR code verification system will be tightened. “The codes will begin to be checked already during the registration and purchase of tickets on the Internet or in offline format,” he said.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin is not discussing the introduction of QR codes at airports and railway stations. This is the prerogative of the government, the Kremlin spokesman said.