How to open a personal bitcoin wallet: instructions

Bitcoin Is the first and most popular cryptocurrency. To start investing in this crypto asset, you will need to create a personal bitcoin wallet… In fact, this is an electronic analogue of a regular wallet, in which your cryptocurrency will be stored. But first you need to register on the crypto exchange.

Password is the head

A Bitcoin wallet consists of a set of numbers and letters. It stores information about how much cryptocurrency is on the account. When forming a wallet two keys are formed – public and private…

When creating a storage, a special seed phrase is also formed, it consists of 12-24 words. If the user loses the private key and this seed-phrase, you can forget about the bitcoins from the “wallet” (and therefore about real money), explain at currency.com.

There have already been a huge number of cases when hackers hacked crypto exchanges and left the user without their assets. Therefore, the security of your bitcoin wallet directly depends on the complexity of the password. Also, experts recommend that you do not show your passwords and codes to anyone.

What kind of wallets are there?

This type of bitcoin wallet is suitable for long-term storage. You can keep your crypto assets in them in the hope of an increase in value.

The “hot” ones include exchange accounts, online services, applications for smartphones and some desktop wallets (downloadable applications not associated with specific exchanges). Hot services are always at hand and are very convenient for making transfers and transactions.

How to create?

Let’s take EXMO crypto exchange as an example. To do this, it will be enough just to create an account on the exchange and generate your personal bitcoin wallet address.

Another example is the Whitebit crypto exchange. To register you need:

Go to the “registration” tab;

enter personal data;

verify your account via the link from the email.

How to top up a crypto wallet?

Enter the section “wallet;

select bitcoin (BTC) from the list of available cryptocurrencies and click the “deposit” button;

generate and then copy the wallet address. After the replenishment, the received cryptoassets will immediately be reflected in the wallet.

By the way, when replenishing your wallet, you will need to pay a commission. The amount depends on how much money you transfer, as well as on the terms of the payment system or service.

How to protect yourself?

In EXMO recommend installing two-factor authentication on your account and your email, which was indicated during registration. It is also advisable to connect all available methods to protect the wallet: password, seed-phrase, notifications, list of allowed IPs.

It is also recommended:

resort to using hot wallets only in cases when you intend and are ready to do some action (for example, a transfer) with a cryptocurrency;

do not keep all bitcoins in just one place.

