How to train like Thor: training and nutrition for actor Chris Hemsworth

If you’ve watched the MCU movies at least once, you will hardly be able to forget Chris Hemsworth, the actor who played the role of Thor. The God of Thunder became the apotheosis of the Australian career, to this day, many people know him exclusively for this role. However, few people know that a naturally thin and tall guy had to train for hours to meet the set bar. It’s good that Chris was next to a faithful school friend Luke Zocchi, who became his personal trainer. It was he who told the audience how to be Thor.

Where to start training?

Luc Zocchi believes 20-minute workouts three times a week are a good starting point for people who are just starting out in sports. Speaking about specific exercises, at the start, the coach prefers the simplest combinations with his own weight:

Push ups;

Pull-ups;

Plank;

Twisting (lifting the torso from a prone position);

Burpee;

Rock climber;

Plyometric squats.

The main thing is that training bring you pleasure – do not bring your body to exhaustion, increase and decrease the intensity of training depending on how you feel. The coach says that an activity in which you feel sweaty and tired is a useful activity.

How important is nutrition?

Diet and exercise work together to work on your body, Zokki notes. It is impossible to gain mass, no matter how hard you train, if you don’t have enough protein. You need to keep track of what is on your plate, so the best solution would be to start cooking yourself, Luke is convinced.

Without proper nutrition, we would not have achieved such results. Chris’s diet was adjusted for each subsequent role. Before the next film about Thor, Chris consumed about four thousand calories daily. Before the tape “In the Heart of the Sea” – no more than a thousand. He didn’t eat for 15 hours and ended up losing 14 kilograms of muscle. Then there was “Thor” again and again a set of muscle mass. All this is a rather serious burden, including a psychological one. Therefore, I was constantly next to Chris, lost weight with him to support, and, of course, rewarded for the efforts: once a week he was allowed to eat whatever he wanted.

Luke Zocchi

Of course, you can reach heights by buying ready-made food, but this will cost you dearly, while you will spend no more than 20 minutes on cooking.

Where can you find motivation?

The main motivation is to see your own progress. Continue to look in the mirror after each workout and when you realize that you are seeing positive shifts, you realize that it was not in vain. After some time, training will become a habit and you will not live without it – you will feel sluggish and tired.

Learn to find incentives on your own. Don’t wait for someone to push you to workout.

Chris Hemsworth

Fitness app from Chris and Luke

The market for sports programs is ready to offer you an endless number of training applications, but men assure that their product is unique and effective. The guys tried to create an “Encyclopedia of Health and Fitness”, where they fit all the acquired knowledge. The app includes the three fundamental pillars of sports and health: training, nutrition, and mental education.

The app is suitable for the general public: you will find short workouts of 20-30 minutes in it, their variability is amazing – you can find both Pilates and CrossFit here. What’s more, for the most dedicated Thor fans, Luke and Chris launched a 10-week program called Centr Power, a course that includes 90% of what Hemsworth does to prepare for the role. The program has three levels: beginner, intermediate, advanced.